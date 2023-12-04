Kenny Pickett underwent a surgical procedure on his high-ankle sprain Monday morning "in an effort to accelerate the healing process," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters. He's expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering the injury during the Steelers' 24-10 loss to the Cardinals.

While Tomlin made it clear the quarterback will be out for their Thursday night game against the Patriots, he said there's no concern the surgery will end Pickett's season. Pittsburgh's next four games are against the Patriots on "Thursday Night Football," at the Colts, home against the Bengals and at the Seahawks.

In Pickett's absence, the team is signing quarterback Trace McSorley to the practice squad, according to ESPN.

Pickett left Sunday's game after getting hit on a running play late in the first half. Pickett walked off the field under his own power after getting evaluated by the team's medical staff; however, he did not return to the game after injuring his ankle. Pickett had been experiencing ankle discomfort following last week's win over the Bengals that saw him go 24 of 33 passing for 278 yards in what was his best game of the season so far.

Kenny Pickett PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 61.8 YDs 2000 TD 6 INT 4 YD/Att 6.37 View Profile

Mitch Trubisky, who replaced Pickett at quarterback Sunday, will continue to be the team's starting quarterback when Pickett is out. Trubisky went 11 of 17 for 117 yards with a touchdown pass in relief work Sunday.

Pittsburgh's offense largely struggled following Pickett's exit. The unit scored just one touchdown and committed a costly turnover when Trubisky fumbled a low snap by center Mason Cole. The fumble set up James Conner's first of two second-half touchdown runs.

Thursday's game is a critical one for Pittsburgh, which needs a win in over to stay on the inside of the AFC playoff standings.