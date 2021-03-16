Maia Johnson, the daughter of former NFL wide receiver and current ESPN commentator Keyshawn Johnson, has died, the No. 1 pick of the 1996 NFL Draft announced via Twitter on Monday. She was 25.

"It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri's, life.



"She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia's siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

Johnson joined ESPN as an analyst in 2007 after an 11-season career in the NFL where he played wide receiver for the Jets, Buccaneers, Cowboys and Panthers. He also cohosts a weekday morning show with Jay Williams and Zubin Mehenti called Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin.

"Our thoughts are with Keyshawn and his family as they deal with this unthinkable tragedy," ESPN said in a statement. "He has the full support of his ESPN family."