Khalil Mack explodes for strip sack, pick-six against Packers in first half of Bears debut

Khalil Mack has been a Chicago Bear for just over a week, and after one half of football with his new team he'd already justified the Bears' decision to send two first-round picks to the Raiders in exchange for his services.

Against the Packers on Sunday night, Mack exploded for a strip sack and a pick-six, drew a holding penalty on a third down, and created another sack for Roquan Smith ... all in the first half. Mack wasn't even supposed to play that much in his first game with his new team -- "limited" was the word used to describe his outlook -- but he's already the Bears' best player.

He straight up stole the ball from DeShone Kizer, who entered the game in relief of an injured Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter.

He scored a touchdown after he picked off Kizer's screen pass.

He created a sack for Smith.

He can't be stopped.

Bryan Bulaga is s good RT, but Mack is one of the top defenders in the game, he's still coming through you. pic.twitter.com/pHysDMearu — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 10, 2018

As a result of his dominance and the Bears' snazzy opening series, the Bears held a 17-0 lead over the Packers at halftime. According to the NBC broadcast, it's the first time the Bears have had a lead of at least 10 points over the Packers since 2007. That's not all because of Mack, but it's mainly because of Mack.

Imagine what he'll look like when he isn't "limited."