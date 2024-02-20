The Minnesota Vikings are facing a quarterback question this offseason, and their starter in Kirk Cousins may be the most attractive quarterback looking for a new deal -- even at 35 years old and coming off of a torn Achilles. Cousins has been with the Vikings for six seasons now, but if he'll be back in 2024 is a legitimate question.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Vikings really like Cousins, but they won't hand the veteran signal-caller a fully-guaranteed deal like the contracts he's signed in Minnesota previously. In 2022, Cousins signed a one-year, $35 million fully-guaranteed extension that carried him through 2023. Now, he has the ability to test the free agency waters.

Kirk Cousins MIN • QB • #8 CMP% 69.5 YDs 2331 TD 18 INT 5 YD/Att 7.5 View Profile

Cousins can't be franchise-tagged this offseason, so Minnesota will have to compete with other potential suitors. Spotrac estimates Cousins could be worth a three-year deal that carries an average annual value of $39.3 million. That would place him just outside the top 10 of highest-paid quarterbacks.

Cousins has said he always wanted to be a "one-team quarterback." After his time in Washington ended, he amended his statement to wanting to be a "two-team quarterback." SI.com reports that the Vikings touched base with Cousins' representation earlier this month, so the two sides are at least talking.

Before he tore his Achilles in Week 8, Cousins was in the midst of a big season. While he officially went 4-4 as the starter, Cousins averaged 291.4 passing yards per game -- his highest mark since 2016 -- and he threw 18 touchdowns compared to five interceptions. Cousins is 50-37-1 as the starter for Minnesota. He ranks third all-time in Vikings wins, third in passing yards (23,265) and second in passing touchdowns (171).

Cousins can take somewhat of a hometown discount to remain in Minnesota and continue throwing to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but he will also have the ability to cash in with another team.