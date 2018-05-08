Kurt Warner actually thought about playing in the NFL again ... for the 2018 season

Kurt Warner took his last NFL snap on Jan. 16, 2010, during his Arizona Cardinals' 45-14 playoff loss to the Saints. Seven years later, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and in recent weeks Warner was reportedly a finalist for the Monday Night Football color commentary role that eventually went to former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.

The expectation was that Warner would return to his role as a studio host and analyst at NFL Network, where's he's been since 2010. But on Monday, during an appearance in the St. Louis Cardinals' broadcast booth, Warner recounted a conversation about how he considered returning to the NFL in 2018.

"I was actually ready to, for this coming season, I actually talked to a coach and my wife said, 'Go for it, I think it would be great,'" Warner said, via Rotoworld's Patrick Daugherty. "So I actually talked to a coach about possibly doing it if they needed someone, but then they went out and signed somebody. I don't think they thought I was serious. So I think we're completely done now."

This all started when Warner, who turns 47 in June, was asked if he missed playing football.

"Oh my gosh, come on!" he said. "Anytime you play at this level and you step away from it, especially when you stay connected to it — I think that's the hard part, is analyzing it and covering the games and doing that kind of stuff, anytime you're around it … and especially since I feel really, really good. So I'm like 'I think I could still play. I think I could still throw it.'"

Missing the game is one thing; planning a comeback eight years after you retired as a 38-year-old ... that's something else entirely. Warner seems to understand this.

"I don't know if I would ever really do it, because it's easy to sit up here and go, 'I feel great, I can throw it in my backyard, I could still play in the NFL,'" Warner explained. "I have too much respect for the game and those guys. But there have been moments where I was like, I feel so good and I look at the state of the quarterbacks sometimes in the league and say, I think I could do it better than them if I could get back up to form and spend some time. I'm just hoping that one team, at some point, gives me another 7-on-7. Just give me 20 plays and let me see if I can still do it."

Put another way: Tom Brady's reign as the NFL's oldest active quarterback remains safe. The Patriots' future Hall of Famer, who is entering his 19th season, turns 41 in August. And in case you're wondering, 45-year-old Colts kicker Adam Vinateiri remains the NFL's oldest current player.