The San Francisco 49ers are 2.5-point favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles -- on the road. The 49ers are 8-3, two games behind the Eagles for first place in the NFC. The Eagles are 10-1 for the second consecutive year.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't appear to pay attention to the odds, yet did happen to catch the points spread for this one. He doesn't understand how it was determined San Francisco was the favorite.

"I mean, it doesn't make a lot of sense to me, but I don't really know how that stuff works," Shanahan said Wednesday, via a 49ers transcript. "So, I don't really know why. It is random."

San Francisco has been dominant of late, which would explain why the 49ers are the favorites. The 49ers are 3-0 since their bye week, averaging 30.7 points per game and allowing just 10.0 points per game with a plus-7 turnover differential.

San Francisco's pass rush has been dominant since acquiring Chase Young, having a 61% pressure rate and 15% sack rate. No quarterback has thrown a touchdown pass against the 49ers since Young arrived, as opposing quarterbacks have a 56.4 passer rating in three games with Young. Nick Bosa has 22 pressures and Arik Armstead has 16 since Young arrived, as his presence has significantly helped the 49ers' front.

For the 49ers to back up their "favorite" status, they'll have to stop Jalen Hurts in order to stay alive in the race for home field. Hurts has completed 67.6% of his passes for 2,697 yards with 18 touchdowns to 10 interceptions for a 94.9 rating. Hurts also has 11 rushing touchdowns on the year, rushing for 410 yards. He's the first quarterback in NFL history to have 10-plus rushing touchdowns in three consecutive seasons.

Hurts is arguably the best quarterback in the league when facing adversity. When tied or trailing, Hurts has completed 71% of his passes for 1,710 yards with 14 touchdowns to one interception -- a league-leading 114.4 rating. In the second half when tied or trailing, Hurts has completed 67.6% of his passes for 686 yards with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions for a 136.6 passer rating.

"They do such a good job of balancing everything out with the drop-backs, the play-actions, the RPOs, the quarterback run game, the regular run game. So, it's really impossible to stay ahead of them in terms of who has the chalk last," Shanahan said. "They've got a lot of answers in their run game and stuff, which could put him in some pretty good situations.

"So, you've got to be able to weather the storm when they get you. Let it be a first down and not a touchdown. Play very disciplined, very sound, and when you get your opportunity to make plays you can't miss them."