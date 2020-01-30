Kyle Van Noy opens up about upcoming free agency, would consider it 'an honor' to finish career with Patriots

Tom Brady isn't the only Patriot heading into free agency this offseason. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who has been an anchor for two Super Bowl titles for New England, also has his future with the organization up in the air.

While Brady has kept his cards closer to the vest in regards to his future, Van Noy, on the other hand, is making his feelings clear that, in a perfect world, he'd stay with the Patriots for the rest of his days in the NFL. With that said, Van Noy does admit that there is a chance that he may have to leave New England to get a contract that aligns with his production on the field.

"For me personally, I want to do what's best for my family and I would love to stay in New England," Van Noy told CBS Sports HQ on Thursday. "It's going to be home forever. I won Super Bowls there now, the fans have embraced me like their own, I feel like I'm a Bostonian at heart. The food, the culture, everything. I'm in it with them when I go to the Bruins games, the Celtics games, so I'm very, very confident in regards to staying at home. That would be an honor to finish out my career with the New England Patriots.

"But, at the end of the day, it's a business. I feel like my game has been very consistent the last couple of years and I want to continue that if it's with [the Patriots] or with someone else."

Ever since the Patriots acquired Van Noy in a 2016 trade with the Detroit Lions, he's been a pillar to their defense. In 2019, he posted a career-high 6.5 sacks to go along with three forced fumbles and 56 tackles.

As he awaits to hear offers from the Patriots and other teams across the league, so does Tom Brady. Of course, Van Noy was asked for his thoughts on Brady's pending free agency and admitted he's been having some fun with it through the media.

"I've been saying some wild stuff today," Van Noy said with a grin. "I've said he's going to retire. I've said he's going to the Raiders, to the Miami Dolphins, all sorts of stuff just to get him to have to answer questions. You're welcome, Tom."

Van Noy did give his serious take on Brady's future, but, like everyone else, he's in the dark.

"I honestly don't know," he said. "I don't think he knows. I think at the end of the day, he needs to do what's best for his family and I hope that is to stay with New England. I would love to see him finish his career out in New England. I don't think anyone's been able to do that in their entire career at his legend status and I think it would be an honor for the NFL to get that and the fans would appreciate it. I think it would be cool."

This is the first time that Van Noy hasn't played in the Super Bowl since 2015, but he is offering some of his experience to his friend in 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner.

"The Niners are going to have their hands fun [with the Kansas City offense], but I sent a couple tips to middle linebacker Fred Warner," said Van Noy, who has faced the Chiefs on a number of occasions including last year's AFC Championship. "I think if they get a couple stops with how their offense is running the football, I think they have a good chance of winning."