The Dallas Cowboys have been referred to as "America's Team" for decades, but the powerful moniker hasn't exactly resonated with the younger generation of football fans. That's also true for current NFL players, who don't look up to a franchise just because they were good once upon a time.

For example, while Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was born and raised in Texas, went to Allen (Texas) High School and initially enrolled at Texas A&M, he didn't have much respect for the Cowboys growing up.

"They were always ass," Murray said about the Cowboys, in a Sports Illustrated video.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft does have a point, as the 23-year-old Murray has never seen the Cowboys be a legitimate contender in his lifetime. Dallas' last Super Bowl win came following the 1995 season, and the Cowboys have made the playoffs just nine times over the last 23 years. Since Murray was born (Aug. 7,1997), Dallas is just 3-9 in the postseason, having never made it past the divisional round.

Murray has faced his hometown Cowboys just once, which happened to be a matchup in Dallas last season. With the Cowboys' struggles on defense and Andy Dalton under center instead of the injured Dak Prescott, the Cardinals dominated by a score of 38-10. Murray didn't have to do much in the win, as he completed just 9 of 24 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 74 yards and a score, but it was Kenyan Drake who stole the show, as he rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

It may not have been his intention, but Murray has made a new enemy. Murray and the Cowboys will get a chance to exchange pleasantries this season, as Dallas hosts the Cardinals in Week 17.