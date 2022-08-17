Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson play in a game this year. The 25-year-old will once again sit for the team's second preseason game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday. The contest is against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 8 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

With Jackson on the sidelines, Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown will be the team's options to lead the offense. Baltimore did have another quarterback on its depth chart, Brett Hundley, but he was released this week.

In the preseason opener, Huntley took most of the snaps, going 16-of-18 for 109 yards and one touchdown against the Tennessee Titans. Brown went 10-for-15 with 117 yards and Hundley went 2-for-2 with 42 yards in the 23-10 victory.

It's not too surprising that Jackson is not playing so far in the preseason, since many teams rest their starting quarterbacks to help ensure their health stays in tact for the regular season. As Jackson looks for a new contract with Baltimore, that only adds to the lack of a shock factor that he is not taking snaps this preseason. It would not be surprising if he did not play for the entire preseason and instead made his 2022 season debut during Week 1 against the New York Jets.

On the other side of the ball, the Cardinals' Kyler Murray will not see in-game action, either, according to the quarterback himself.

Murray did not play in Arizona's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, causing the Cardinals to default to Trace McSorley and undrafted rookie Jarrett Guarantano. McSorley went 13-for-22 for 163 yards and one touchdown, while Guarantano went 7-for-10 for 54 yards and one touchdown in the 36-23 win.

Murray is another starting quarterback who may not see any preseason snaps and instead wait until the team plays the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.