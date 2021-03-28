Laremy Tunsil will forever be a legend for the Miami Dolphins, but not for anything the Pro Bowl offensive lineman has done on the field. Tunsil has reached Hershel Walker status in Miami -- and he knows it -- two years after the Dolphins traded him to the Houston Texans, which originally netted them two first-round picks.

To recap the Tunsil trade, a week before the season began in 2019, Miami sent Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick, and a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Texans for a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 second-round pick, cornerback Johnson Bademosi and tackle Julien Davenport. The 2020 first-round pick ended up becoming cornerback Noah Igbinoghene after a trade down with Green Bay that landed the Dolphins the No. 30 overall pick in that draft and a 2020 fourth-round pick (which was later dealt).

Houston was one of the worst teams in the NFL last season, which landed Miami the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. On Friday, the Dolphins used that No. 3 pick to trade down in the draft with the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 overall pick, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 third-round pick, and a 2023 first-round pick. The Dolphins then used that No. 12 pick to trade up to the No. 6 overall pick, giving the Philadelphia Eagles a 2021 fourth-round pick (No. 123) and a 2022 first-round pick (which is their own pick, not one acquired from San Francisco).

To make this clear, the Dolphins netted these picks from the Tunsil deal -- in terms of draft compensation:

2020 first-round pick (No. 26 overall)

2021 first-round pick (No. 12 overall)

2021 second-round pick (No. 36 overall)

2022 first-round pick

2022 third-round pick

2023 first-round pick

Tunsil, who has since made two Pro Bowls with the Texans, reacted to the massive haul Miami received for him in the funniest way he could.

Perhaps there will be a statue for Tunsil some day in Miami, right next to legends Don Shula and Dan Marino. After all, Miami has five first-round picks with four second-round picks and four third-round picks over the next three years.

As for the Texans? They don't have a pick in this draft until the third round, which isn't ideal for a team that finished 4-12 last year. At least they signed Tunsil to an extension.