Laremy Tunsil will forever be a legend for the Miami Dolphins, but not for anything the Pro Bowl offensive lineman has done on the field. Tunsil has reached Hershel Walker status in Miami -- and he knows it -- two years after the Dolphins traded him to the Houston Texans, which originally netted them two first-round picks.
To recap the Tunsil trade, a week before the season began in 2019, Miami sent Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick, and a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Texans for a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 second-round pick, cornerback Johnson Bademosi and tackle Julien Davenport. The 2020 first-round pick ended up becoming cornerback Noah Igbinoghene after a trade down with Green Bay that landed the Dolphins the No. 30 overall pick in that draft and a 2020 fourth-round pick (which was later dealt).
Houston was one of the worst teams in the NFL last season, which landed Miami the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. On Friday, the Dolphins used that No. 3 pick to trade down in the draft with the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 overall pick, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 third-round pick, and a 2023 first-round pick. The Dolphins then used that No. 12 pick to trade up to the No. 6 overall pick, giving the Philadelphia Eagles a 2021 fourth-round pick (No. 123) and a 2022 first-round pick (which is their own pick, not one acquired from San Francisco).
To make this clear, the Dolphins netted these picks from the Tunsil deal -- in terms of draft compensation:
- 2020 first-round pick (No. 26 overall)
- 2021 first-round pick (No. 12 overall)
- 2021 second-round pick (No. 36 overall)
- 2022 first-round pick
- 2022 third-round pick
- 2023 first-round pick
Tunsil, who has since made two Pro Bowls with the Texans, reacted to the massive haul Miami received for him in the funniest way he could.
#Dolphins great Laremy Tunsil chimes in on the blockbuster trades he produced for Miami 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oStlxcd8Gx— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) March 27, 2021
Perhaps there will be a statue for Tunsil some day in Miami, right next to legends Don Shula and Dan Marino. After all, Miami has five first-round picks with four second-round picks and four third-round picks over the next three years.
As for the Texans? They don't have a pick in this draft until the third round, which isn't ideal for a team that finished 4-12 last year. At least they signed Tunsil to an extension.