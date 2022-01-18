Larry Fitzgerald sat out the entire 2021 NFL season, and he reiterated Monday night that he might be done for good. Joining Peyton and Eli Manning's broadcast of the Cardinals' wild card matchup with the Rams, the longtime wide receiver said he's not ready to return to the field for an 18th season, joking that he's gotten out of shape since last suiting up for Arizona.

"I think it's best for me to be sitting right where I'm sitting, pulling for my team," Fitzgerald said when asked if he considered returning for the Cardinals' playoff run.

When Eli suggested Fitzgerald could've converted to tight end for the postseason, Fitzgerald doubled down on his unofficial retirement: "Oh no, I don't think so," he laughed. "I been eating a little too much."

The 11-time Pro Bowler also showed off a custom-made letter-man jacket he said the Cardinals gifted him for his 17-year career. Fitzgerald's accolades will soon be stitched onto the sleeves, he said, another sign that he already considers his NFL career to be in the books. The former All-Pro, who turned 38 in August, said previously he just doesn't "have the urge to play right now."

Fitzgerald last played 13 games for Arizona in 2020. He spent all of his 17 NFL seasons with the Cardinals, eclipsing 100 catches in five different seasons and posting at least 1,000 receiving yards nine times.