Lawrence Taylor is one of the best to ever play in the NFL, yet he does not think he would have been able to play in today's league. The Hall of Famer spoke to Tom Brady on the quarterback's podcast "Let's Go!" about the current state of the league and how he feels he would fit in.

Taylor, who played from 1981-93 for the New York Giants, is a two-time Super Bowl champion, former NFL MVP, three-time defensive player of the year, 10-time Pro Bowler and the NFL sacks leader in 1986. However, he does not think he could complete an entire game if he were to play in 2023 because of the current rules.

"The game has changed a little bit, you know?" Taylor said. "Just a couple weeks ago I saw a running back, (D'Andre Swift), get fined for trucking. What the hell is trucking? He got fined for running over the (defensive back). I don't understand that. The game has changed a little bit. I like the era that I played in because if I was playing nowadays, I probably wouldn't last the game."

The podcast's co-host, Jim Gray, asked Taylor if he would have abided by the new rules, or if he would've ended up tossed out of matchups.

Taylor had a sure answer, saying, "Have you ever known me to conform to anything? I would get thrown out."

"It'd been hard for me to play," Taylor added. "I may have ended the season owing them money."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Taylor did note that it is difficult to be mad at the current rules, as they're in place to improve the safety and well-being of players.

"The simple truth is that no one can have it both ways. Fans and players can't advocate for player safety in one breath and then, in the other, complain that football has gotten soft."

Brady has previously stated that he believes the quality of the games are not what they used to be, and he feels the rules are partly to blame.

"I don't think the development of the young players is as good as it was. The rules have allowed a lot of bad habits to get into the actual performance of the game. I just think the product, in my opinion, is less than what it's been," Brady said last month.