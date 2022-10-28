LeBron James is done rooting for the Dallas Cowboys. During an announcement with his business partner Maverick Carter on Instagram Live Thursday night, James said that he is giving up his allegiance to the Cowboys after claiming the team requires all players to stand for the national anthem.

"Nah man I had to sit put on the Cowboys man. It just a lot of things that were going on when guys were kneeling," James said during the live stream. "...The organization was like 'if do that around here, you won't ever play for this franchise again.' I just didn't think that was appropriate."

Here's more from James on the matter:

James added that he's now "all in" on rooting for his hometown Cleveland Browns, which, at least according to his demeanor in the video, didn't seem to be a decision that he was all that thrilled with. It's understandable, seeing how the Cowboys are 5-2 and the Browns are 2-5.

Besides the Browns being tied for third place in the AFC North, the team is also awaiting the return of star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is serving an 11-game suspension after being accused of sexual assault by over two dozen women.

James broke the news about his fandom while announcing that his show "The Shop" is going to be featured on the Nov. 17 Thursday Night Football broadcast. The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers are featured as the prime time game that Thursday.