A fight broke out at a youth football game in Gilbert, Arizona, on Saturday and, according to a report from USA Today, former NFL running back LeGarrette Blount was involved in the incident.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, the Gilbert Police Department responded to Williams Field High School after receiving calls about adults fighting during the youth football game. When authorities arrived on the scene, the game had already concluded.

Blount was serving as one of the coaches in the game and no injuries were reported during the altercation. Police are still conducting their investigation and no charges have currently been filed in relation to the case.

The former NFL running back has apologized for his role in the fight on his Twitter account, though he noted that video of the incident shared by TMZ "does not display" the entire story.

"Today video footage was sent to TMZ in regards to my actions at a football game this past weekend," Blount wrote. "Unfortunately the video shared does not display all off the details and events that transpired. Regardless of that, I take full responsibility for my part in it and for putting myself in this situation.

"I apologize to all of my players and parents and also to the players and parents on the other team. As a leader, coach, father and a role model I understand my actions are unacceptable. I hope and pray for your understanding and forgiveness and plan to continue to be a positive impact in the lives of our youth."

Blount spent nine seasons in the NFL after going undrafted in 2010 and tallied 6,306 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. He won three Super Bowl rings, two coming with the Patriots and one with the Eagles.