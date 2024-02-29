For three decades, Bill Hillgrove has called games for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hillgrove, who has served as the Steelers' play-by-play announcer for nearly 500 games, announced his retirement on Thursday.

Hillgrove, 83, called 460 regular-season and 35 postseason games with the Steelers that included four Super Bowls. He was on the call when Pittsburgh prevailed in Super Bowls XL and XLIII.

"Bill Hillgrove's contributions to both the Steelers Radio Network and the Steelers organization have spanned nearly three decades that included him serving as our play-by-play announcer for four Super Bowl appearances and countless other memorable games during his tenure," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "He has played a major role in broadcasting to our amazing fans on our radio network, but he also found time to be part of so many special events since he began working alongside the great Myron Cope on the airwaves in 1994. Bill will truly be missed by Steelers Nation, but we are excited for him and his family to enjoy his retirement."

Hillgrove was handpicked by then-Steelers owner Dan Rooney to replace the retiring Jack Fleming in 1994. Hillgrove's energy and clear passion for the job was one of his trademarks during his time in the Steelers' booth.

Hillgrove plans to continue his work announcing games for the University of Pittsburgh, a role he has served in since 1969. He also plans to spend more time with his family.

"Every once in a while if the Steelers aren't playing on Sunday, I can get on a boat and enjoy the fall foliage at Conneaut Lake, which I was never able to do before," he told the Steelers' website. "So it's all very positive in that way."