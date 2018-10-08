Leonard Fournette reportedly out for Jaguars' Week 6 game against Cowboys

The hamstring injury that kept Leonard Fournette from playing in Week 5 is likely going to sideline him for at least one more week.

According to NFL.com, the Jaguars have decided to hold Fournette out of this week's game against the Cowboys. If Fournette sits, it will mark the fourth time he's missed a game this year due to his hamstring.

The Jaguars running back originally suffered the injury in a 20-15 Week 1 win over the Giants. After Fournette was hurt, the Jaguars decided to be cautious and held him out for two weeks. Fournette ended up returning in Week 4 only to re-injure his hamstring in a game against the Jets.

After Fournette aggravated the injury, the Jags decided it would be in his best interest to hold him out of Sunday's game against Kansas City and now, this week's game in Dallas. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone was asked last week when Fournette might return and he didn't really seem to have any idea.

"I really don't know," Marrone said. "Believe me, if I knew exactly what the deal was and I could tell you -- three [games], six, 10, IR, whatever -- I would. I just don't know.

With Fournette out, the Jaguars now have a slight depth problem at running back. The team had been using T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant to fill his spot, but Grant is no longer available after being placed on injured reserve Monday with a foot issue. The 26-year-old running back suffered a Lisfranc injury during Jacksonville's 30-14 loss to the Chiefs.

Despite all the injuries the Jags have been dealing with, Marrone isn't going to start using those as an excuse for his team's struggles.

"Well, people got to step up," Marrone said, via ESPN.com. "It's part of the game. Attrition plays an important role in the NFL and I've said from the beginning, the best ability is availability. We've got some guys that we're working on getting back. Hopefully they'll come back quickly and be ready to play. In the meantime, guys are going to have to step up. Not only at their position, but everywhere around them."

The Jaguars have been dealing with a rash of offensive injuries this year. Besides Grant, the team also placed tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins on IR Monday. ASJ and Grant join receiver Marqise Lee (knee) and left tackle Cam Robinson (knee), who were both placed on IR before the season started.

The good news for the Jaguars is that ASJ is eligible to return from IR in December if he's healthy.