Few things go together better than the Detroit Lions and turkey on Thanksgiving. Just don't tell that to coach Dan Campbell, who isn't a huge fan of the traditional holiday bird.

Campbell joined 97.1 The Ticket's "Stoney and Jansen with Heather" on Tuesday and discussed some of his favorite and least favorite Thanksgiving offerings. Perhaps the most surprising reveal of all was that Campbell prefers ham to turkey. He then offered up his power ranking of Thanksgiving dishes.

"Must-have is ham," Campbell said. "I'm a big ham guy. I'm not a turkey guy. Unless it's fried turkey, then I'm all for it. You know what? I am not a dressing fan. I am not a cranberry (sauce fan). I'll throw that right out to the dogs straight off the plate and right onto the floor. Everything else is fair game. I'll just load it up on top of each other. It's a full stack."

As is the case every year, Campbell's Thanksgiving ham will have to wait a while. The Lions have an NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, and they are looking to extend their lead over the rest of the division.

If the Lions get the win and improve to 9-2 on the season, fans will probably be able to overlook Campbell's Thanksgiving feast hot takes.