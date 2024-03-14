The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have agreed to contract extensions with both head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. The team noted that these extensions will keep both Campbell and Holmes under contract through the 2027 season. The specific financial terms for each deal were not immediately disclosed.

"We are thrilled to have Brad and Dan under contract for the next four seasons," Lions principal owner Sheila Hamp said in a statement released by the team. "They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed. The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field."

Holmes and Campbell were both hired by the team before the 2021 season and have built the Lions into a legitimate contender in the NFC over the course of their tenure. That includes a 2023 campaign where the team won the NFC North for the first time since 1993 and hosted a playoff game for the first time in the history of Ford Field. They also recorded their first playoff victory in 32 years after taking down the Rams in the wild-card round. Over the last two seasons, Campbell, who was a finalist for Coach of the Year in 2023, is 21-13 as a head coach, which includes a breakout 12-5 campaign by Detroit last season.

Meanwhile, Holmes has been fantastic leading the personnel department and has enjoyed particular success in the NFL Draft. Last year, the Lions brought aboard several high-impact rookies, including Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch. Those efforts helped Holmes be named PFWA NFL Executive of the Year for 2023.

On top of Campbell and Holmes, the team also announced a multiyear extension with special assistant to the president/CEO and chairperson Chris Spielman.