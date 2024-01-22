Jared Goff may not ever win seven Super Bowl like Tom Brady or end up in the Hall of Fame like Peyton Manning (where Brady will soon be joining), but he can at least say that he's now in the record books with those two quarterbacks.

With the Lions win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, that gives Detroit 14 wins for the season, which is notable because it makes Goff just the third quarterback in NFL history to lead multiple teams to at least 14 wins. Not only did Goff pull off the feat this year with the Lions, but he also led the Rams to 15 wins back in 2018 during a season where he helped lead them to the Super Bowl, where he would lose to Brady's Patriots.

Jared Goff DET • QB • #16 CMP% 67.3 YDs 4575 TD 30 INT 12 YD/Att 7.56 View Profile

Before Goff came along, Brady and Manning were the only two quarterbacks in NFL history to lead multiple teams to 14 or more wins in their career.

Brady did it 10 times during his 20 years with the Patriots. After leaving New England following the 2019 season, he went to Tampa Bay, where he led the Buccaneers to 15 wins during his first year with the team, a total that included a 31-9 victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Brady also ended up winning 14 games during his second season with the Buccaneers with Tampa Bay finishing the year at 14-5.

As for Manning, he won at least 14 games a total of five times during his 18 years with the Colts. Manning then signed with the Broncos in 2012 and didn't miss a beat: He won 15 games with Denver in just his second season with the team.

On Goff's end, the Lions quarterback will now be looking to pull off another rare feat this week. If Goff can lead his team to a win over the 49ers in the NFC championship game, he'll become just the fifth starting quarterback in NFL history to lead MULTIPLE teams to a Super Bowl.

The only four who have done it are Brady, Manning, Kurt Warner and Craig Morton. Warner took the Rams and Cardinals while Morton led both the Cowboys and Broncos to a Super Bowl.

If Detroit wins, not only would Goff be leading to the Lions to their first Super Bowl appearance ever, but he'll become the first QB in franchise history to win three postseason games in the same season. Goff has already won two playoff games, which is tied with Tobin Rote and Bobby Layne for the most in a single season.