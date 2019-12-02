Lions place rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson on injured reserve due to ankle injury
T.J. Hockenson's season is over
The Detroit Lions have placed rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson on injured reserve, head coach Matt Patricia announced during his press conference on Monday. The first rounder's season comes to a close due to an ankle injury he suffered late in Detroit's Thanksgiving loss to the Bears.
Hockenson was selected with the No. 8 overall pick at the 2019 NFL Draft out of Iowa and showed flashes of his potential over the course of his rookie season, but there were also some inconsistencies. He came out of the gate strong in his NFL debut against the Cardinals, catching six passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. Those 131 yards receiving set an NFL record for a tight end in his debut. Those totals did represent the bulk of his production on the year as he finished with 32 receptions for 367 yards and two scores.
"I think he improved as spring, training camp and the season went on," Patricia said of Hockenson when asked to recap his rookie season. "I think he worked really hard at his task and understand the differences between the college game and the pro game and some of the different looks that he was going to see."
He added: "Something to hope we build on. We know how difficult it is to make the jump from Year 1 to Year 2, but for him right now it's day-by-day just trying to work through the injury situation and try to get better."
With Hockenson down for the year, fellow tight ends Jesse James, Logan Thomas, and Isaac Nauta could see more action at the position.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Jones 'trending upward' for Falcons
Dan Quinn says Jones appears on track to play against Panthers after missing the Falcons' Thanksgiving...
-
Minshew named Jaguars' starting QB
The Jaguars are going back to the man with the mustache
-
Vikings to promote WR ahead of Week 13
With Adam Thielen out, the Vikings need help out wide and they're digging deep
-
Jones loses 'Y' on helmet during game
Jones lost his 'Y,' the game and his team was eliminated from playoff contention
-
Jenkins upset with his role on Giants
Jenkins has been limited to one side of the field, a role he's upset with as the Giants defense...
-
Top Picks: Prob bets for MNF
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Texans hang on to beat Patriots
Bill O'Brien finally beats his old boss as the Texans knock out the Patriots in Houston
-
Chiefs rout Raiders in Kansas City
The Chiefs played their best game game of the season in a dominant performance over the Raiders
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game