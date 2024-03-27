The Detroit Lions are getting new uniforms for the 2024 season and beyond, unveiling them prior to the NFL Draft next month. The NFL Draft is in Detroit, so it's fitting for a uniform unveiling.

"I think everybody will be excited about it," Lions team president Rod Wood said, via the Detroit News. "I'm not going to tease it too much, but I'm really happy with the way it turned out. It was a multi-year process that (chief communications and brand officer) Brian (Facchini) and (chief operating officer) Mike Disner really led. (They) worked with Nike and the league, and I think the fans are going to be really excited about it."

The Lions new uniforms won't change much, but Wood mentioned there would be different combinations that will open up as a result of the change. This is the first change for the Lions since 2017 and the third change since the 2003 season.

"They're honoring our traditional color with a little updating and twist," Ford said. "And it gives us a lot more options, too. We're going to introduce a couple different pants options that can go with jerseys, so it will give us different options to wear during the season."

Wood wouldn't reveal if the alternate blue helmet would remain, or the grey alternates. The new uniform combinations will all come to fruition next month, including the answer about if the Lions will return a black outline or jersey to the rotation for the first time since 2016 (the Lions had black outline or jersey in their rotation from 2003 to 2016).

The Lions are the fourth team to get new uniforms this offseason, joining the New York Jets, Denver Broncos, and Houston Texans.