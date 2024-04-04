The Detroit Lions are Super Bowl contenders in the NFC. Head coach Dan Campbell has installed a culture in the organization that has created winners on the field, as Detroit won the NFC North for the first time in franchise history (the franchise's first division title since 1993) and snapped a 32-year drought without a playoff victory.

Detroit had a halftime lead in the NFC Championship, still searching for its first Super Bowl appearance and its first championship since 1957. With a core of Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Penei Sewell and Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions have a group of players who can make deep postseason runs for years.

The Lions were unconventional in last year's draft in getting the talent they need from becoming a winner to Super Bowl contender. How will Detroit take the next step and build its roster to get to the Super Bowl in 2024? Let's take a look in this team-oriented mock draft.

There will be no trades executed here, just picks from the projected slot via a mock draft simulator.

Team needs: T, C, CB, WR, EDGE

2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 29

Round 2: Pick 61

Round 3: Pick 73 (from Vikings)

Round 5: Pick 164

Round 6: Pick 201 (from Buccaneers)

Round 6: Pick 205

Round 7: Pick 249

Mock Draft Philadelphia Eagles Round 1, Pick 29 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd Unconventional for the Lions to go center here, especially with Frank Ragnow coming off an All-Pro season. Playing center has taken its toll on Ragnow, so the Lions will look to the future in Powers-Johnson to learn under Ragnow. Detroit looks for Day 1 starters and Powers-Johnson is one, but he may be cross-trained at guard. Round 2, Pick 61 Roman Wilson WR Michigan • Sr • 6'0" / 192 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 83rd POSITION RNK 16th REC 48 REYDS 789 YDS/REC 16.4 TDS 12 The Lions get their field stretcher to complement St. Brown with Wilson, adding another dynamic to an already potent offense. Wilson isn't a great route runner, but the Lions will depend on him for big plays anyway. Taking pressure off St. Brown will be massive. From From Minnesota Vikings Round 3, Pick 73 Kris Jenkins DL Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 5th The Lions double dip on Michigan players with Jenkins, son of four-time Pro Bowler Kris Jenkins. A defensive tackle with a high motor, Jenkins will help out Alim McNeill and D.J. Reader on the interior, aiding Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport on the edge. A good depth piece on a solid defensive line. Round 5, Pick 164 Roger Rosengarten OT Washington • Soph • 6'6" / 300 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 121st POSITION RNK 17th The slow-footed Rosengarten is a developmental piece, giving the Lions some depth at tackle. He has starter potential down the road and is a very good run blocker. From From Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 6, Pick 201 Nehemiah Pritchett CB Auburn • Sr • 6'1" / 184 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 12th Prickett has the size to handle wideouts on the outside, with the ability to handle press coverage. This is later than the Lions would like to go cornerback, but they benefit with Pritchett dropping to Round 6. Prickett has speed, but he's a backup in Year 1. Round 6, Pick 205 Trevin Wallace LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'2" / 241 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 189th POSITION RNK 17th The Lions get a good special teamer in Wallace, who has incredible athleticism -- even though he needs work on football instincts. He can chase any runner down, but lacks the vision to make plays consistently. Round 7, Pick 249 Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson • Sr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 207th POSITION RNK 11th A good one-speed rusher that can fit into a rotation in Detroit, Thomas would thrive in a 3-4 defense. The Lions get a good piece to their pass rush this late in the draft, similar to how they found James Houston.



