The Detroit Lions are adding some pass-rushing depth as they head down the stretch of the 2023 NFL regular season. The club is signing veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to a deal, his agent, Daniela Salazar, told NFL Media. The 36-year-old will begin on Detroit's practice squad. Irvin did not sign with a team this season to this point, likely waiting to latch on with a playoff contender like he now has with the Lions.

The veteran signed onto the Seahawks practice squad in mid-October last season and eventually made it onto the team's active roster to wrap up the year, marking his third stint with the franchise. Of course, Irvin is best known for his early days with Seattle after he was taken in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. Over that first stretch, he became one of the top pass rushers in the league and helped the Seahawks to a Super Bowl XLVIII title.

He signed on with the Raiders in 2016 and ended that first year with the then-Oakland club tied for the most forced fumbles in the NFL. He spent three seasons with the Raiders before bouncing around the league, making stops in Atlanta (2018), Carolina (2019) and Chicago (2021) along with two more stints with the Seahawks (2020, 2022). In 11 games played for Seattle last year (10 starts), Irvin posted 3.5 sacks, 28 tackles and nine quarterback hits.

The Lions have been able to apply pressure onto the quarterback this season, ranking sixth in the league in total pressures. However, getting home for the sack has been an issue as they are 25th in the NFL in sack percentage, which is where Irvin can come in and be an immediate help.