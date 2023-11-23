The Green Bay Packers will try to avoid their third straight NFL Thanksgiving Day loss when they visit the NFC North-rival Detroit Lions on Thursday. After winning at Detroit on the holiday in 2011, Green Bay (4-6) lost against the Lions on the road two years later and was defeated at home in 2015 by Chicago. The Packers are 14-20-2 overall on Thanksgiving, including an 8-12-1 mark versus Detroit. Green Bay is coming off a 23-20 triumph over the Los Angeles Chargers, while the division-leading Lions (8-2) rallied to defeat the Bears on Sunday. Packers running back Aaron Jones has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Lions vs. Packers spread: Detroit -8.5

Lions vs. Packers over/under: 47.5 points

Lions vs. Packers money line: Detroit -412, Green Bay +318

DET: Lions are 4-0 against the spread in their last four meetings with Green Bay

GB: Packers are 4-7 ATS on Thanksgiving in the Super Bowl era

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit trailed the Bears 26-14 with three minutes remaining last Sunday before staging an impressive comeback. Jared Goff threw three interceptions for the first time since Sept. 29, 2019 against Tampa Bay while with the Los Angeles Rams, but was superb in the fourth quarter versus Chicago, completing 11-of-14 pass attempts for 120 yards and a touchdown. The 29-year-old quarterback connected with Jameson Williams for a 32-yard TD with 2:59 left, then was 5-of-7 on Detroit's next drive after the Bears went 3-and-out to set up David Montgomery's 1-yard scoring run.

Goff ranks in the top 10 with a 68.1 completion percentage and is fifth with 2,743 passing yards. Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the top receivers in the league and is seventh with 73 receptions and fifth with 898 yards. The 24-year-old wideout has posted six 100-yard performances this season and hauled in a touchdown pass in four of his last six contests, including the Week 4 victory at Green Bay. See which team to pick here.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay squandered a lead with less than 5 ½ minutes remaining in the fourth quarter last Sunday, but marched down the field on the next possession to regain it. After being aided by a defensive pass interference penalty on third-and-20, Jordan Love connected with rookie wideout Dontayvion Wicks for a 35-yard gain and threw a 24-yard pass to Romeo Doubs two plays later for what proved to be the winning score. Love finished with a career-high 322 passing yards, marking the first time a Packers quarterback had a 300-yard performance since Aaron Rodgers in Week 14 of the 2021 season.

Doubs has made a touchdown catch in four of his last five contests and leads Green Bay with seven after hauling in three scoring passes as a rookie last year. The 23-year-old had just one reception in two meetings with Detroit in 2022, but had a season-high nine catches for a career-best 95 yards in the Packers' 34-20 loss to the Lions in Week 4 this campaign. Rookie wideout Jayden Reed leads Green Bay with 463 receiving yards and was the team's top rusher last Sunday as he had three carries for 46 yards and a touchdown. See which team to pick here.

