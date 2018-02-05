List of Super Bowl winners: Eagles finally add their name as we list every game

The Philadelphia Eagles had never won the Super Bowl in 51 seasons, but on Sunday they finally added their name atop the list. The Eagles defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII.

In the process, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were denied a record-tying sixth title.

The game was a thriller, just as history predicted. Speaking of history, below you'll find the winner and loser of every Super Bowl played since the days of Lombardi and Bart Starr.

Here are the results of the previous 51 Super Bowls: