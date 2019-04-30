Longtime Chiefs star Jamaal Charles reportedly retiring as Kansas City's all-time leading rusher

After three All-Pro honors, four Pro Bowls and an 11-year career as the NFL's top all-time running back in terms of yards per carry, Jamaal Charles will retire as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

That's according to 610 Sports Radio, which reported Tuesday the 32-year-old back is set to sign a one-day contract with his longtime team and hang up the cleats.

A franchise icon who once led the NFL in rushing touchdowns and spent nine of his 11 seasons in Kansas City, Charles finishes his career with a 5.4 yards-per-carry average -- the best mark among all NFL RBs, including Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Gale Sayers and Barry Sanders. Originally a third-round draft pick of the team in 2008, he opened his tenure behind Pro Bowler Larry Johnson but was a 1,000-yard rusher by the following year. Charles peaked in 2012-2015, in which he reeled off seasons with 1,400 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, and he averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in all but one of his years as a Chiefs starter.

Renowned for his track speed and elusiveness, Charles remains the Chiefs' all-time leading rusher with 7,260 yards over nine years in K.C. The only knock against him as a potential Hall of Fame candidate might be injuries, which limited him to two games in 2011 and just 24 over his final four years in the league. Charles spent the parts of his last two NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars, playing sparingly as a backup.

As Arrowhead Pride noted, however, he's essentially a lock for the Chiefs Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor.