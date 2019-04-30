Longtime Chiefs star Jamaal Charles reportedly retiring as Kansas City's all-time leading rusher
The four-time Pro Bowler averaged 5.4 yards per tote during his 11-year career as a running back
After three All-Pro honors, four Pro Bowls and an 11-year career as the NFL's top all-time running back in terms of yards per carry, Jamaal Charles will retire as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
That's according to 610 Sports Radio, which reported Tuesday the 32-year-old back is set to sign a one-day contract with his longtime team and hang up the cleats.
A franchise icon who once led the NFL in rushing touchdowns and spent nine of his 11 seasons in Kansas City, Charles finishes his career with a 5.4 yards-per-carry average -- the best mark among all NFL RBs, including Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Gale Sayers and Barry Sanders. Originally a third-round draft pick of the team in 2008, he opened his tenure behind Pro Bowler Larry Johnson but was a 1,000-yard rusher by the following year. Charles peaked in 2012-2015, in which he reeled off seasons with 1,400 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, and he averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in all but one of his years as a Chiefs starter.
Renowned for his track speed and elusiveness, Charles remains the Chiefs' all-time leading rusher with 7,260 yards over nine years in K.C. The only knock against him as a potential Hall of Fame candidate might be injuries, which limited him to two games in 2011 and just 24 over his final four years in the league. Charles spent the parts of his last two NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars, playing sparingly as a backup.
As Arrowhead Pride noted, however, he's essentially a lock for the Chiefs Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pick Six Podcast: Favorite draft picks
On Tuesday's Pick Six Podcast we break down the top picks from each of the first three rou...
-
Giants GM explains Jones at No. 6 pick
The Giants GM breaks down everything that led to him taking Jones No. 6 overall
-
Matthews cracks about Gary's new number
Matthews will spend his first year with the Rams in the upcoming season
-
2020 Draft: Tua atop Top 100 Big Board
Tagovailoa displayed excellent pocket-passing ability in 2018 for Alabama
-
Chargers' Allen takes shot at Chiefs DBs
The Chargers receiver apparently doesn't think very highly of the Chiefs' defensive backs
-
In 2015, Haskins predicted QB to Skins
He probably just didn't know it would be himself