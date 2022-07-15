Jason McCourty, a veteran cornerback who won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2018, announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday. McCourty, who will turn 35 on Aug. 13, spent his last NFL season in Miami after spending the previous three seasons in New England with his twin brother, Patriots safety Devin McCourty.

McCourty announced his retirement by posting a video on his Instagram account. The seven-minute, fifty-eight second video includes narration by his children, who authored their father's journey from a youth player who nearly quit football to becoming one of the game's best defensive backs.

"These past 13 seasons have been one hell of a journey," McCourty said in the video. "As I reflect and look back on my career, I have far surpassed any and all expectation that I set for myself back in 2009. And that's what I'm most proud of when I look back on my career."

Before their NFL journeys began, Jason and Devin McCourty won three bowl games during their time together at Rutgers. The 203rd overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, McCourty spent his first eight seasons with the Titans before spending the 2017 season with the Browns. After not winning a game in Cleveland, McCourty won a Super Bowl the following season after he was traded from the Browns to the Patriots. While sharing a backfield with his brother, McCourty broke up a key pass late in the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

McCourty spent three more years in New England before spending the 2021 season with the Dolphins. He made a quick and immediate impact in Miami as he was the recipient of the Don Shula Leadership Award.

A five-time team captain, McCourty started in 141 of his 173 career regular season games. He tallied 744 tackles, 18 interceptions, 108 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles and three defensive touchdowns.