LOOK: Bill Belichick arrived in Minnesota wearing a fedora and nobody saw it coming

The Patriots arrived in Minnesota on Monday, kicking off the week leading up to Super Bowl LII. Patriots coach Bill Belichick is hoping to catch the Eagles by surprise with his game plan on Sunday, but he managed to catch the rest of us by surprise when he stepped off the plane in Minneapolis wearing a fedora.

That's right ... Bill Belichick in a fedora. What a day.

Belichick isn't exactly known for his fashion prowess (outside of cutting the sleeves off of every sweatshirt he owns) but it appears he wanted to throw a little extra flavor into his travel outfit before the big game. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the move could have been a tribute to the late Paul Brown.

Bill Belichick arrives at Super Bowl LII wearing a fedora, which might be a tribute to one of his coaching idols, Paul Brown. He did that prior to a 2010 game when he pulled into a tie with Brown for 12th on the all-time wins list. (Screen shot by @JoeGiza). pic.twitter.com/KpsYwcWDu9 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 29, 2018

In any case, Belichick managed to generate quite a decent amount of buzz as a result of his surprising fashion statement, and the internet had jokes to deliver.

Bill Belichick looks like he's about to terrorize Gotham, not coach the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/4jvPCkqLHx — 12up (@12upSport) January 29, 2018

Bill Belichick just arrived in Minnesota looking like he’s going to investigate a murder... that he himself is going to commit on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/8a0E1UGDfU — ETD51 (@ETD51) January 29, 2018

Bill Belichick just arrived in Minneapolis in a Packard full of bootleg liquor pic.twitter.com/evurmITCr8 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 29, 2018

In keeping with villain cosplay week, Belichick will show up to media day in a Bane mask.