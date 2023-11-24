Country music legend Dolly Parton stole the show during her halftime performance at Thursday's game between the Cowboys and the Washington Commanders.

Dressed as a member of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad, Parton captivated the AT&T Stadium crowd as well the national TV audience.

Parton sang her hit song "Jolene" as well as "9 to 5" and a rendition of Queen's "We are the Champions." Prior to the game, Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones announced that Parton donated $1 million toward the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign that started with Thursday's game.

Parton's donation was praised by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. This mark the 27th year that the Cowboys have teamed up with the Salvation Army; over $3 billion has been raised over that span.

"If the Cowboys could play anywhere as great as professional as the salvation army is and helping Dallas, because the money that is donated here stays here … if we could do that, we would win a Super Bowl every year," Jones said, via NBC 5 in Dallas.

Thursday night's performance capped off a busy week for Parton, who released a new album on Nov. 17. Her performance was probably more memorable than the actual game, which the Cowboys took over in the second half behind another big game from quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Cee Dee Lamb.