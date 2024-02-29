Kirk Cousins may or may not remain with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. But with free agency fast approaching, the quarterback has unveiled a new look that has Justin Jefferson and other big-name teammates voicing their approval: a full row of gold grills.

The 35-year-old Cousins shared a photo of his gold and titanium mold, alongside assisting dentist Dr. Ryan Lebster, on Wednesday. Soon enough, Jefferson, Alexander Mattison and other teammates chimed in with endorsements, joking that Cousins' next step is to outfit the grills with diamonds. And Lebster is apparently already planning to do just that, per TMZ.

The joke, of course, is that Cousins has long registered as one of the most unlikely NFL players to adorn blingy accessories. An admitted "Dad"-type whose values align with his team's Midwestern location, he started rocking teammates' chains for post-game celebrations during the team's improbable 13-4 run in 2022, then continued the tradition in 2023.

When teammate Cam Akers jokingly asked Cousins following an October upset of the eventual NFC champion San Francisco 49ers if the quarterback would follow in Jefferson's footsteps and sport grills, he obliged: "I gotta do it."

It turns out Cousins commissioned Dr. Lebster to prepare a custom fit later in the season, and now they're in place, just in time for the quarterback to cash in as a pending free agent.