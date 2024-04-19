The defending NFC North champions are getting a fresh look for the upcoming season. The Detroit Lions revealed the long-awaited new uniforms on Thursday night.

The video, which included a voiceover from Lions legend Barry Sanders, showcased the team's three new uniforms, including a black jersey that -- according to the video -- alludes to the Lions being part of the "black and blue" division.

Detroit revealed its new uniforms hours after they were leaked on social media. The team first shared the new uniforms with season ticket holders during an unveiling party.

The Lions' new home uniform harkens back to the Lions' "glory" years with Sanders during the 1990s. The road jerseys include "Detroit" written across the chest and blue pants instead of the team's traditional silver bottoms.

"(The new uniforms are) honoring our traditional color with a little updating and twist," Lions president Ron Wood said last month. "And it gives us a lot more options, too. We're going to introduce a couple different pant options that can go with jerseys, so it will give us different options to wear during the season."