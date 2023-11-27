The Baltimore Ravens came away with an important 20-10 win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday evening. In doing so, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made some history as he reached 5,000 career rushing yards.

Jackson became the fourth-fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach the 5,000-yard mark on the ground. He beat out lengendary mobile quarterbacks such as Randall Cunningham, Michael Vick and Cam Newton as it only took Jackson 82 career games to achieve the feat.

Following the Ravens' win, Jackson had a very casual response when he was asked what it means to tally 5,000 career rushing yards.

"Cool," Jackson said, prompting a laugh from reporters.

Jackson ended up finishing Sunday's contest with 39 rushing yards on 11 carries, while also throwing for 177 yards and a touchdown. As a team, the Ravens thrived on the ground with 5.6 yards-per-carry and 197 total rushing yards on the night.

Jackson is having a strong season up to this point. The Ravens signal caller is completing a career-high 68.3 percent of his passes for 2,618 yards and 13 touchdowns. Jackson also has tallied 574 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

The Ravens currently have an AFC-best 9-3 record with only the Philadelphia Eagles having more wins across the leagues. Baltimore also has two wins more than the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns in the AFC North division race.