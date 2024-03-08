Mac Jones' time with the New England Patriots appears to be running out. Teams have been calling to inquire about the former first-rounder and the Patriots appear open to the idea of trading him, according to NFL Media.

This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Jones was benched late in the 2023 season as his play has regressed since his 2021 rookie season. Rumblings about the Patriots possible trading Jones started to ramp up in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVIII.

New England also has the No. 3 overall pick in April's draft and has been linked repeatedly to LSU's Jayden Daniels, CBS Sports' fifth-ranked draft prospect and second-ranked quarterback behind USC's Caleb Williams.

If he is traded, it'll be interesting to see where Jones goes and the compensation New England will receive in return. Jones was, after all, a Pro Bowler during a rookie season that included a playoff berth for the Patriots. But as the Patriots went into decline, so too did Jones, who threw nearly as many interceptions (23) as touchdown passes (24) over the past two seasons.

Mac Jones NE • QB • #10 CMP% 64.9 YDs 2120 TD 10 INT 12 YD/Att 6.14 View Profile

Possible teams that may be interested in Jones include the Raiders, Titans, Giants, Commanders, Cardinals, Buccaneers and Falcons, given their current quarterback situations.

If the Patriots trade Jones, look for them to do so sometime before the NFL Draft, which will begin on Thursday, April 25.