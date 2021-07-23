The Cowboys are once again taking a look at free agent safety Malik Hooker. According to CBS Sports Cowboys Insider Patrik Walker, Dallas is set to meet with Hooker for the second time this offseason. Originally, the club passed on adding the 25-year-old to the roster and brought in Damontae Kazee instead largely due to Kazee being further along in his injury recovery, per Walker. That said, the team does want to gauge where Hooker is at now that a few months have since passed.

If everything checks out in his physical and his asking price is reasonable, it does appear like this second meeting will end in him officially joining the 90-man roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News even adds that the team is expected to sign him so long as everything checks out medically.

Hooker -- who had previously spent his entire four-year NFL career with the Colts -- tore his Achilles back in late September of last year, ending his 2020 season. That injury limited Hooker to just two games where he totaled just seven tackles.

Indy's former first-round pick in 2017 hasn't fully lived up to his draft billing to this point, but a change of scenery -- coupled with a clean bill of health -- could help him fully reach his potential. His most productive season in the NFL came back in 2019 where he totaled a career-high 51 tackles to go along with two interceptions and three pass breakups over 13 games played.

If he does ultimately sign, Hooker will join a safety unit that currently consists of Kazee, Donovan Wilson, Darian Thompson, Steve Parker, Tyler Coyle and Jayron Kearse.