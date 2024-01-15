"Monday Night Football" is back to close out Super Wild Card Weekend, and so are the Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli Manning. The dynamic duo will return to the booth (or couch, however you care to describe it) for an alternate broadcast of the Eagles' matchup with the Buccaneers, the final wild-card game on tap in the 2023 NFL playoffs.

Here's a complete look at the "ManningCast" kickoff time, Monday's special guests, plus how to tune in:

How to watch the 'ManningCast'

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2 | Stream: fubo

Note: The "ManningCast" is also available to stream on mobile devices via NFL+ and ESPN+.

Special guests for Eagles vs. Buccaneers

This week's special guests -- the last of the season -- are as follows: