Marcus Peters is a free agent once again. The Las Vegas Raiders waived the former All-Pro cornerback on Monday after just 12 games with the team. Peters was released after being benched during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Peters, who signed with the Raiders in July, started in each of his 12 games with the team. His one interception as a Raider was a pick-six against Lions quarterback Jared Goff back in Week 8. Peters also had five passes defensed and 43 tackles during his time in Las Vegas.

The 30-year-old Peters was one of the league's best cornerbacks during his first five seasons in the league (2015-19). Over that span, Peters was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He led the NFL as a rookie in interceptions (eight) and interception return yards (280). Peters led the NFL in interception return yardage again in 2017 and in 2019.

Initially a Chief, Peters helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl after he was traded to Los Angeles in 2018. The following year, he played an integral role in the Ravens capturing the AFC's No. 1 seed upon being traded to Baltimore during the season. He is surely hoping to make a similar impact on his next stop.

Peters is also probably hoping to show that he's still an upper-tier player two years removed from suffering a major knee injury.

It'll be interesting to see whether or not Peters will prioritize starting versus playing on a title contender. Given the fact that we're a dozen weeks into the season, it's logical to think that Peters would be OK signing with one of the league's better teams, even if that means a smaller role. Because the trade deadline has long passed, expect Peters to draw interest from clubs who are hoping to beef up their secondary as the celandar turns to December.

Where will Peters end up next? Here are some possible options.

Rams

A reunion between Peters and his second team could be a possibility. He would provide a veteran presence to a mostly young defense while also reuniting with Aaron Donald. If nothing else, Peters could provide quality depth while serving as a mentor for the Rams' younger defensive backs.

If the Rams don't sign him, Seattle is another NFC West squad who might. The secondary is one area the Seahawks have to improve on if they're going to stay in the playoff hunt. Even if his coverage skills aren't quite what they once were, Peters could still help restore some of the boom that used to be Seattle's calling card.

You can never have too many good players, especially at cornerback. With Peters, the Dolphins would have a nasty cornerback trio that would also include Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey. This makes more sense considering that Howard and Ramsey's top backups have a combined three years of experience.

Lions

Dan Campbell's defense could use some reinforcements for a possible playoff push. Detroit's defense has been one of the league's worst as far as touchdown passes allowed and red zone efficiency. Peters' presence could provide a boost in those and other areas.

The 49ers currently boast the league's top-ranked defense, but their secondary could use a little help. Peters could provide competition for Deommodore Lenoir, a third-year pro who is currently starting alongside Charvarius Ward.