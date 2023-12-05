Marshawn Lynch's football career may be over, but he is already finding some success in his second career as an actor. Lynch has now been nominated for an award for his supporting role in the comedy film "Bottoms."

Lynch spent 12 seasons in the NFL, plowing through defenders and scoring touchdowns at an elite level. Following his retirement, Lynch could have been content to retire and put his feet up on a beach somewhere for the rest of his life, but he has instead pursued his interest in acting. He's already picking up accolades as the former Super Bowl Champion earned a nomination this week for Best Breakthrough Performance at The Independent Spirit Awards for his role as the irreverent teacher Mr. G in "Bottoms."

Lynch picked up his first official acting credit when he had a cameo in two episodes of the fantasy football comedy "The League." Since then, Lynch has appeared on several reality television shows while also getting acting gigs in shows like "Westworld" and "Murderville."

This past year has been a big one for Lynch, who had roles in two separate films. Along with his supporting role in "Bottoms," Lynch also appeared as himself in "80 for Brady."

Lynch already has a Super Bowl, first-team All-Pro honors and five Pro Bowl appearances to his name. At this rate, it might not be long before he adds an Emmy or an Oscar to that list.