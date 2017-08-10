Martellus Bennett saves the day for a young Packers fan whose flight got canceled

Jim Love is a Vikings fan. Always has been. But he married a Packers fan, and his young daughter is obsessed with the Packers. It's a big reason why the family planned first to see the grandparents in Appleton and then attend the Packers' Family Night at Lambeau Field.

One huge problem: The Loves' flight from New York to Milwaukee was cancelled and there was no quick and easy travel solution to make up the nearly 900 miles in time for the event. So Love sent a tweet to the Packers explaining his situation:

Packers tight end Martellus Bennett, who is a father too, responded:

I'll hook you up on Monday. I'm not sure if practice will still be open but if it is I gotcha. If not we can grab a bite together. https://t.co/CqhuxUdaFX — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 5, 2017

And not only did Love's Packers-obsessed daughter get to attend practice, she and her cousin got to ride bikes to practice alongside Bennett.

@jim_love I gave the little ones a ride. We didn't have any seatbelts but they were in good hands. https://t.co/yMWLqD4HC0 — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 7, 2017 Got this pic from Grandpa earlier. Words do not do enough to thank you! pic.twitter.com/ZRv1IoGRjD — Jim Love (@jim_love) August 7, 2017 Father to father is all good bro. Glad we got to make her dream come true. Now we need you to wear a @packers jersey to the Vikings game. https://t.co/r5r7WhsJMw — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 7, 2017

Feel like karma will guarantee Bennett has a huge season.