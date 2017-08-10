Martellus Bennett saves the day for a young Packers fan whose flight got canceled

A young Packers fan couldn't attend Family Night, so Bennett found another way to make her day

Jim Love is a Vikings fan. Always has been. But he married a Packers fan, and his young daughter is obsessed with the Packers. It's a big reason why the family planned first to see the grandparents in Appleton and then attend the Packers' Family Night at Lambeau Field.

One huge problem: The Loves' flight from New York to Milwaukee was cancelled and there was no quick and easy travel solution to make up the nearly 900 miles in time for the event. So Love sent a tweet to the Packers explaining his situation:

Packers tight end Martellus Bennett, who is a father too, responded:

And not only did Love's Packers-obsessed daughter get to attend practice, she and her cousin got to ride bikes to practice alongside Bennett.

Feel like karma will guarantee Bennett has a huge season.

