Marvin Lewis taking time away from Bengals 'to focus on minor health issue'
Marvin Lewis missed Bengals practice Tuesday with what the team called a "minor health issue." The absence was conspicuous coming just three days before the team's preseason opener against Tampa Bay.
Lewis is 118-103 and entering his 15th season with the Bengals, but he still doesn't have a playoff win.
The team said that they expect him back as soon possible. In the interim, special teams coach Darrin Simmons will be handling the team.
