As the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals gear up for their Week 16 matchup, an interesting wrinkle has formed that could intertwine these the two clubs for the foreseeable future. Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is expected to interview for the open vacancy in Houston that was left following Bill O'Brien's departure earlier this season, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Sunday, Lewis had been gaining interest around the league, and this interview is simply the latest proof of that.

La Canfora added that teams inquired about Lewis -- who has been on the Arizona State coaching staff the past few seasons -- last year, and that he is "also under consideration for several head coaching opportunities" this time around. With that in mind, there could be more interviews on deck for him as he determines the next step in his coaching career. Of course, the Texans job is extremely attractive to most thanks to the club already having a star quarterback under center in Deshaun Watson.

Lewis last coached in the NFL back in 2018 when he was leading Cincinnati for nearly a decade and a half. Over that stretch, he accumulated a .518 winning percentage and helped lead the Bengals to five straight playoff appearances. The only glaring blemish on his résumé is his 0-7 mark in the playoffs. That said, this latest stint at Arizona State and immersing himself in the college game does give him even more appeal in league circles, according to La Canfora.

When you add the decades of NFL coaching experience along with the youthful injection that comes from learning college concepts and play designs, Lewis has himself a strong case to come back into the league and lead a franchise.