There have been rumors New England Patriots edge rusher Matt Judon may be seeking more money. However, he makes it clear he's not willing to lose any to make a statement about his contract. The veteran linebacker confirmed he'll be at the team's mandatory minicamp, saying he does not want to be fined for missing it.

"Hell, yeah. I ain't giving no money away," Judon said when asked if he would be attending in June, via MassLive.

Missing camp, which runs from June 10-12, would result in about $100,000 in fines.

Judon's absence from voluntary team activities left many wondering if it was contract related, as he enters the final year of his four-year, $56 million contract signed in 2021. He is set to make a base salary of $6.5 million in 2024 and given his contribution to the defense, it is understandable that he would be looking for more.

Judon is recovering from a bicep injury that sidelined him for the majority of last season.

He missed OTAs in 2023, just months before altering his contract. The four-time Pro Bowler looked for more money last offseason and came to an agreement with the Patriots in August that boosted his guaranteed money from $2 million to $14 million, but they did not add more years to the contract. He is currently set to be a free agent in 2025 and may be looking for that long-term commitment before the 2024 season begins.

Reporters were instructed not to ask about Judon's contract during his youth football camp on Sunday, which is yet another clue that the contract is something worth talking about.

Head coach Jerod Mayo has said the star linebacker has been "in and out" of the facilities, but just how much he has been there is unknown.

He seemed to address any trade rumors or reports that he could be leaving New England in the near future, tweeting a scene from "The Wolf of Wall Street" that says, "I'm not f---ing leaving." The tweet did not explicitly say it was about his residency in New England, but the timing makes it seem like it is.

The 31-year-old also responded to Ravens safety Tony Jefferson's tweet saying he wants Judon back in Baltimore, where the linebacker spent the beginning of his career.

"Now me and you both know," he said to Jefferson writing, "Bring Judon home."

Judon, who is expected to start opposite Josh Uche, says he is excited and ready to bring it all in this new era for the Patriots.

"We not trying to rebuild. This isn't post-apocalypse. We just got a new coach," he said on former Patriot James White's "The Money Down Podcast." "I'm out for a vendetta. I got stuff I wanna get done in my career. Personally, I'm on all B.S. all year long. I'm about to turn the dial back."

In his three years with the Patriots, Judon has recorded 32 sacks, 133 combined tackles, 33 tackles for a loss, 62 quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries.