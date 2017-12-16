Michael Vick says Nick Foles 'can get it done,' take Eagles 'deep in the playoffs'

The Philadelphia Eagles might not need Nick Foles to be the main reason they survive without Carson Wentz.

One former Eagles quarterback and Foles' ex-teammate, however, thinks he can be.

Michael Vick told SportsRadio 94 WIP this week that Foles, the Eagles' fill-in starter after Wentz's season-ending ACL tear, "can get it done" and take Philadelphia "deep in the playoffs" despite the anticipated drop-off from Wentz, an MVP candidate, to the backup.

"I know this last past week was difficult for the team," said Vick, who played alongside and was replaced by Foles in 2013. "But optimism and your belief in what you have right there at the moment is most important. I think this team has a chance of going deep in the playoffs. Nick Foles has experience. He can get it done."

Vick added that Foles, who spent three seasons with the Eagles at the start of his career before being traded to the then-St. Louis Rams, has an opportunity to "save an entire city that's yearning for a championship" as he replaces Wentz. And Vick, who backed up Foles during Philadelphia's last playoff appearance in 2013, told 94 WIP he doesn't "expect to see anything out of Nick Foles [other than] a ton of confidence."

Responsible for leading two field-goal drives in the Eagles' NFC East-clinching win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Foles was once a Pro Bowl starter in Philadelphia, logging historic numbers (27 touchdowns and just two interceptions) during the team's last postseason run, but he fizzled out quickly with the Rams before turning to a backup role with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now he is tasked with replacing Wentz, who was fresh off breaking the Eagles' franchise record for touchdown passes in a single season, as Philadelphia looks to clinch home-field advantage in the playoffs.