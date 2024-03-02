Mike Evans has long said he wants to finish his career in Tampa, and while they may still happen, the veteran wideout will explore his other options. Evans plans to test the market for the first time in his career, according to The Athletic.

Evans and the Buccaneers are in talks, per the report, but Evans -- a soon-to-be free agent -- wants to hear from other teams before he makes a decision on where he'll play in 2024. This is quite a turning of the tables for Evans and the Buccaneers. Evans wanted to get an extension done this offseason, but the Buccaneers declined to do so. Now, Evans is the one in the driver's seat.

Evans in the power position after putting together one of his best seasons to date. He earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection, led the NFL with 13 touchdown catches and recorded his highest receiving tally for a season (1,255) since 2018. Evans caught 11 passes for 195 yards and a score in Tampa's two playoff games.

Evans, 30, also made history last year by becoming the first player to post 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons.

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 136 REC 79 REC YDs 1255 REC TD 13 FL 0 View Profile

Evans' current projected market value is set for $95.3 million over four years with an average annual salary of $23.8 million, according to Spotrac. Evans' production last season, along with his intangible skills, should lead to significant interest from NFL teams in the coming weeks.