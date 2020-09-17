The Los Angeles Chargers have placed center Mike Pouncey on injured reserve on Thursday due to a hip injury that will require season-ending surgery. GM Tom Telesco noted in a statement at Pouncey will undergo the surgery by the end of the month and will then remain around the team throughout the season despite being sidelined.

"Mike will undergo surgery on his hip before the end of the month and will miss the 2020 season," said Telesco. "On top of being a Pro Bowl talent, he's the ultimate captain, teammate and competitor. Quite simply, he's one of the best leaders I've ever been around. Mike's played a major role in establishing the culture and standard we now have in our locker room and sets a tremendous example, especially for the younger members of our team. I'm happy he'll remain around the team throughout the season, and all of us wish Mike a successful procedure and speedy recovery."

Pouncey first joined the Chargers back in 2018 after inking a two-year, $15 million contract with the franchise. That season, the 31-year-old played all 16 games for Los Angeles and was named to the Pro Bowl. Since then, however, Pouncey has had a rough go with injuries. After signing a one-year extension woth $9 million in September of 2019, he suffered a neck injury in early October that found him on injured reserve. Now, he's on the IR once again and his future in L.A. is a bit murky as he's set to be a free agent this offseason.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers have promoted fullback Gabe Nabers to the active roster.