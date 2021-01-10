Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens got their postseason revenge over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, as they defeated Derrick Henry and Co., 20-13. It was a close game that came down to the wire, but there was a decision Titans head coach Mike Vrabel made early in the final quarter that raised some eyebrows and -- in some minds -- may have cost Tennessee a chance to win.

With 10 minutes remaining in the game, the Titans were facing a fourth-and-2 down four points on the Ravens' 40-yard line. Instead of giving it to Henry or attempting to keep the drive alive, Vrabel decided to punt the ball away. According to Pro Football Reference, it marked the first time in their database (since 1994) that a team in the playoffs punted on fourth-and-2 from this field position down by one score in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Vrabel was asked why he decided to give the ball back to Baltimore instead of being aggressive.

"Just decided to punt," Vrabel said. "Thought we were playing well defensively, thought we would get a punt inside the 10 and you know, try to play the field position game. Had some time there that I felt like we could."

The Ravens started their ensuing possession from their own 15-yard line, but drove 52 yards down the field and converted on a 51-yard field goal to extend their lead to seven points. The Titans then took over with a chance to tie the game and sent it to overtime, but Ryan Tannehill threw an interception to Marcus Peters, which sealed Tennessee's fate.

The decision to punt on that fourth down itself did not technically cost the Titans the game, but if the offense did go for it and convert, it's possible the outcome could have been much different.