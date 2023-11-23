The Titans are 3-7, on track for their second straight losing season and haven't won a playoff game in four years. But don't count on a coaching change anytime soon, because Mike Vrabel is safe in his post beyond 2023, according to The Athletic.

Vrabel, 48, is on pace for his worst finish as Titans head coach, but "high-ranking (team) officials ... strongly and collectively" believe in him as "the right coach for long-term success," per Dianna Russini.

"Is the Titans leadership thrilled with losing right now? No," Russini wrote Thursday. "Who is? But they are fully aware the foundation and identity of this team is reflective of their head coach. He does it his way and gets his players to believe that is the way. ... While the Titans are still trying to figure out if rookie quarterback Will Levis is their quarterback of the future, the clearest vision this team has is who will be their leader for years to come. Ready, steady, Vrabel."

It's worth noting that 2023 is Vrabel's first full season working alongside general manager Ran Carthon, who replaced Jon Robinson last December. Vrabel's Titans finished 7-10 in 2022, before drafting Levis as a potential successor to Ryan Tannehill. The Titans made the playoffs in three of his first four seasons on the job, advancing to the AFC Championship in 2019.