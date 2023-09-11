The New York Jets will host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football to start the 2023 season. New York will try to start the season with a win after months of optimism. In 2022, the Jets finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the 12th straight year. On the opposite side, Buffalo produced a 13-3 record to secure the AFC East title. The Bills lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 in the Divisional Round.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a two-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Jets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Jets vs. Bills picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say, considering his mastery of the Jets.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes NFL against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

Moreover, White has a read on the pulse of the Jets. In fact, he is an insane 43-27-2 (+1322) on his last 72 picks in games involving New York. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Bills vs. Jets from every angle and just locked in his picks and MNF predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Bills vs. Jets:

Bills vs. Jets spread: Buffalo -2

Bills vs. Jets over/under: 45.5 points

Bills vs. Jets money line: Buffalo -128, New York +109

BUF: Bills have hit the 1H money line in 13 of their last 21 games

NYJ: Jets have hit the game total under in 14 of their last 21 games

Bills vs. Jets picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Jets can cover

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is making his Jets' debut in this primetime matchup. Rodgers has won four league MVPs and has an elite level game awareness. He still has the arm strength to make any throw and will play in an offensive system that he is extremely confident in. Last season, Rodgers threw for 3,695 passing yards with 26 passing scores.

Receiver Garrett Wilson is a smooth route-runner with strong hands. Wilson had a rookie season in which he caught 83 passes for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. These numbers helped him secure Offensive Rookie of the Year. Receiver Allen Lazard also joined Rodgers in New York. Lazard has a strong rapport with Rodgers and uses his size (6-foot-5) to bring down contested passes. Last season, he snagged 60 balls for 788 yards and six touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bills can cover

Quarterback Josh Allen is one of the most dynamic and electric signal-callers in the game. Allen can make any throw on the field with ease while owning the athleticism to be an effective runner. The two-time Pro Bowler completed 63% of his passes for 4,283 passing yards with 35 passing touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 762 yards and seven touchdowns. Allen threw for 300-plus yards in six games last year.

Receiver Stefon Diggs is the clear No. 1 target for Allen. Diggs is a strong route runner and has a knack for creating separation from defenders. The three-time Pro Bowler finished the 2022 season with 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns. Diggs has recorded 1,000-plus receiving yards in five straight seasons. In two games against the Jets last year, he had eight grabs for 103 yards. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bills vs. Jets picks

White has analyzed this matchup from every angle and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Bills vs. Jets on Monday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bills vs. Jets spread hits hard, all from the expert who is 43-27 on picks involving New York, and find out.