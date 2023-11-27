The Chicago Bears (3-8) and Minnesota Vikings (6-5) will meet on Monday Night Football in an NFC North battle. The Bears have dropped three of their last four games. In Week 11, the Detroit Lions topped Chicago 31-26. Minnesota just had its five-game win streak halted, falling to the Broncos by one last time out. The under has gone 12-1 in the 13 Monday Night Football games this season.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Minnesota. Minnesota is a three-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43 in the latest Vikings vs. Bears odds via the SportsLine Consensus.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

Moreover, White has a read on the pulse of the Vikings. He is an amazing 58-34-4 on his last 96 picks in games involving Minnesota.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bears vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Bears spread: Vikings -3

Vikings vs. Bears over/under: 43 points

Vikings vs. Bears money line: Vikings -155, Bears +131

CHI: Bears have hit the 1H Over in seven of last nine away games

MIN: Vikings have hit the 2H Over in 12 of last 19 games

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota's offense has been hit with injuries but continues to produce. The Vikings are 10th in total offense (360.5), third in passing offense (266.7) and 11th in scoring (23). Quarterback Joshua Dobbs provides this unit with a dual-threat playmaker. Dobbs has impressive accuracy and a knack for gaining yards on the ground..

The 28-year-old Tennessee product has thrown for 2,216 passing yards with 12 touchdowns this season. Dobbs has thrown for at least 220 passing yards and one passing score in consecutive games. Alexander Mattison and Ty Chandler form an explosive duo in the backfield. Mattison has 542 rushing yards, 163 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. Chandler he logged 73 rush yards and 37 receiving yards last week.

Why the Bears can cover

Quarterback Justin Fields returned to action and provided a boost to Chicago's offense last week. The 24-year-old has thrown for 1,370 yards with 12 touchdowns. Additionally, he's picked up 341 rushing yards. In his last outing, Fields threw for 169 passing yards and one touchdown with 104 rushing yards.

Receiver DJ Moore is a dynamic weapon in the passing attack. Moore stretches the field well and knows how to separate from defenders. The 24-year-old is eighth in the NFL in receiving yards (889) with six touchdowns. He's reeled in at least five catches in seven games this season. In the Week 11 loss to the Lions, Moore had seven receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown.

