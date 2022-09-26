Despite losing quarterback Dak Prescott to injury, backup Cooper Rush appears poised to keep the Dallas Cowboys relevant when they meet the New York Giants in an NFC East matchup on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys (1-1) rode Rush's hot hand last week to a 20-17 upset of the Cincinnati Bengals. The Giants (2-0), meanwhile, are off to a hot start with wins over Tennessee and Carolina. Dallas, which leads the all-time series 71-46-2, has won nine of the past 10 meetings with New York, including the last two.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. New York is a 1-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 39.5. Before making any Cowboys vs. Giants picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's R.J. White.

Now, White has set his sights on Giants vs. Cowboys and locked in his NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Cowboys vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Cowboys spread: New York Giants -1

Giants vs. Cowboys over/under: 39.5 points

Giants vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -105, New York Giants -115

DAL: Cowboys are 4-0 against the spread in their last four road games

NYG: Under is 11-1 in the Giants' last 12 games following an ATS win

Why the Giants can cover

Quarterback Daniel Jones has completed 39 of 55 passes (70.9 percent) for 364 yards and three touchdowns in his two starts. He has been intercepted once and has a rating of 99.4. In last Sunday's win over the Panthers, Jones completed 22 of 34 passes (64.7 percent) for 176 yards and one touchdown. In 40 career games, he has completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 8,762 yards and 48 touchdowns. He has been picked off 30 times.

Also powering the offense is running back Saquon Barkley. In two games, he has carried 39 times for 236 yards (6.1 average) and one touchdown. He has two explosive plays of 20 yards or more and has converted 10 first downs. He also has nine receptions for 46 yards (5.1 average). In the season-opener at Tennessee, he carried 18 times for 164 yards and a score. When healthy, Barkley has been a game-changer, rushing for more than 1,000 yards twice in his career.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Rush was solid in the win over the Bengals, completing 19 of 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. It was his second win as a starter, having led the Cowboys to a win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 of last season. In two games this season, including last Sunday's start, Rush has completed 26 of 44 passes (59.1 percent) for 299 yards and one touchdown for a rating of 87.2. In five seasons for the Cowboys, Rush has played in nine games, completing 57 of 94 attempts (60.6 percent) for 723 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

Wide receiver Noah Brown is off to a fast start to the season. He had five catches for a team-high and career-best 91 yards with his first career receiving touchdown in Week 2. For the season, Brown has a team-high 10 receptions for 159 yards, one touchdown and three explosive plays of 20 yards or more. He has 40 yards after the catch and nine first-down conversions.

