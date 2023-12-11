Teams on winning streaks will clash when the Green Bay Packers face the New York Giants as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Packers (6-6), who have won three in a row and four of five, are coming off a stunning 27-19 win over the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. The Giants (4-8), who have won two in a row, outlasted the New England Patriots, 10-7 on Nov. 26, prior to last week's bye. The teams met in London last season, with the Giants earning a 27-22 victory.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a six-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Giants odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 37. Before making any Giants vs. Packers picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say, given his mastery of picks involving Green Bay.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He enters the Week 14 NFL schedule on a 66-45 roll on all NFL picks, returning more than $2,100 for $100 players.

Moreover, White is on an incredible 64-25-2 roll on spread picks involving the Packers. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, White has zeroed in on Packers vs. Giants from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Giants spread: Green Bay -6

Packers vs. Giants over/under: 37 points

Packers vs. Giants money line: Green Bay -272, New York Giants +221

GB: Packers are 7-5 against the spread this season

NYG: Giants are 4-7-1 against the spread this season

Packers vs. Giants picks: See picks at SportsLine

Packers vs. Giants live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Packers can cover

Quarterback Jordan Love has been on fire since the start of November. In four of the Packers' last five games, he has had a rating of 100 or better, resulting in wins in each game. Last Sunday in the victory over the Chiefs, Love completed 25 of 36 passes (69.4%) for 267 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions for a rating of 118.6. In the Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions, Love completed 22 of 32 passes (68.8%) for 268 yards and three TDs and no interceptions for a 125.5 rating.

Running back A.J. Dillon has also been coming on of late after a slow start. Against Kansas City, he carried 18 times for 73 yards (4.1 average), including a long run of 10 yards. He had 14 carries for 43 yards (3.1 average), including a long of 17 yards against Detroit on Nov. 23. In 12 games this season, Dillon has rushed 149 times for 521 yards (3.5 average) and one touchdown. See which team to back here.

Why the Giants can cover

Despite a slow start to his season after taking over for the injured Daniel Jones, quarterback Tommy DeVito has played well of late. The past two weeks, he has registered a rating of 100 or better, leading to New York wins. In last Sunday's victory over the New England Patriots, DeVito completed 17 of 25 passes (68%) for 191 yards and one touchdown for a rating of 103.9. He completed 18 of 26 attempts (69.2%) for 246 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions in a 31-19 win over the Washington Commanders on Nov. 19.

Defensively, New York is led by linebacker Bobby Okereke. He is in his first season with the team after spending the previous four years with the Indianapolis Colts. He leads the Giants with 113 tackles, including 70 solo, and nine tackles for loss. He has forced four fumbles, while knocking down eight passes and intercepting two others. In the win at Washington on Nov. 19, he registered 14 tackles, including six solo, half-a-sack and two forced fumbles. See which team to pick here.

How to make Packers vs. Giants picks

White has analyzed Giants vs. Packers and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Giants vs. Packers on Monday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Packers spread hits hard, all from the expert who is an amazing 64-25 on against the spread picks involving Green Bay, and find out.